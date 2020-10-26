50 Cent Is Now Cursing Out Trump After Saying He's Voting for Him & Chelsea Handler Is In His Mentions Again!

It seems like 50 Cent might be changing his tune about Donald Trump!?

If you missed it, last week, 50 Cent said he is voting for Trump after concern for Joe Biden‘s tax plan on those who make over $400,000. Well, at that time, Chelsea Handler commented on his post, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend.”

Now, over the weekend, 50 Cent seemed to change his tune, writing, “👀a what, 😳 another spin 💫 Fu*k Donald Trump, I never liked him. 🤨 for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL @chelseahandler @jimmyfallon,” adding Chelsea‘s interview with Jimmy Fallon. Chelsea told Jimmy she would consider giving things another go with the rapper if he changed his tune. Looks like that did it!

Chelsea then responded, and you can see her response embedded here.

