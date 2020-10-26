Top Stories
Anne Hathaway Reveals 11-Month-Old Son's Name!

Anne Hathaway has confirmed her 11-month-old baby boy’s name: Jack!

The Oscar winner spoke revealed the news while promoting her new movie The Witches.

“Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he’s all over that performance,” Anne said during an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan. She told a story about what happened with costume designer Joanna Johnston.

“She goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist.’ And I had just found out that I was pregnant and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No,’” she continued. “And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.”

“And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose,’” Anne added.

She then revealed her son’s name by talking about how Jonathan Rosebanks, 4, is getting along with his younger brother. “Now Jack‘s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.” Anne and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed their son last year.

Find out how you can watch Anne’s new movie The Witches.
