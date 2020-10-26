Brunei's Prince Azim Passes Away At The Young Age of 38

Prince Azim of Brunei has unfortunately passed away.

According to reports, the young prince was just 38 on Saturday morning, October 24, 2020.

However, the Brunei government has not revealed what the royal died from at this time.

Palace officials have also declared a seven-day period of mourning after Prince Azim‘s passing, and his funeral, which took place the same day.

Azim was very well known in the Hollywood community as a movie producer, including You’re Not You which starred Hilary Swank, and also known for hosting extravagant parties with celebrity guests.

He was fourth in line to the southeast Asian nation’s throne.

Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, issued a statement after hearing of Azim‘s passing, saying he was “known for his kind and generous spirit, and for his dedication to charitable, educational, and youth causes.”

Our thoughts are with Prince Azim‘s during this time.

