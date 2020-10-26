Cher Performs at Early Voting Events in Nevada!

Cher is lending her voice to encourage early voting!

The 74-year-old entertainer hosted a pride brunch event while campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday afternoon (October 25) at The Garden in Las Vegas.

While arriving at the event, Cher wore a “Biden Harris” face mask before taking to the stage to perform her 1995 cover of Marc Cohn‘s 1991 song “Walking In Memphis.”

“This is the most important thing that has ever happened in my 74 years,” Cher shared with fans in the audience. You must get out there.”

The night before, while donning a sparkling black blazer Cher hosted an early voting event for Biden supporters.

Back in May, Cher opened up in an interview about why she thinks Biden will make a great president.

