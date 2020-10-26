Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 1:55 am

Cher Performs at Early Voting Events in Nevada!

Cher Performs at Early Voting Events in Nevada!

Cher is lending her voice to encourage early voting!

The 74-year-old entertainer hosted a pride brunch event while campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday afternoon (October 25) at The Garden in Las Vegas.

While arriving at the event, Cher wore a “Biden Harris” face mask before taking to the stage to perform her 1995 cover of Marc Cohn‘s 1991 song “Walking In Memphis.”

“This is the most important thing that has ever happened in my 74 years,” Cher shared with fans in the audience. You must get out there.”

The night before, while donning a sparkling black blazer Cher hosted an early voting event for Biden supporters.

Back in May, Cher opened up in an interview about why she thinks Biden will make a great president.

10+ pictures inside of Cher attending the presidential campaign events in Nevada…
Just Jared on Facebook
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 01
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 02
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 03
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 04
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 05
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 06
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 07
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 08
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 09
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 10
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 11
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 12
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 13
cher performs at early voting events in nevada 14

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr