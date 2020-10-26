Chrishell Stause Dresses Up as Maleficent, Earns Her Best Score Yet on 'DWTS' - Watch Now!

It was a big week for Chrishell Stause on Dancing With the Stars!

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star earned her highest score of the season during the Halloween-themed episode, which was taped live on Monday (October 26) in Los Angeles.

Chrishell and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a Paso doble set to the tune of “In the Air Tonight” and they earned 26 out of 30 points. Their previous highest score was a 24, which they earned last week.

It was Villains Night on the show and Chrishell was dressed up as Maleficent, who was played by Angelina Jolie in the recent live-action movies.

Before the episode aired, an article predicted that Chrishell would be eliminated tonight and she tweeted, “You guys I NEED your votes tonight please 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼. I want to be the dark horse!!! Help me prove them wrong betting against me.”

Chrishell was safe tonight, but someone else did get sent home.