'Dancing With the Stars' 2020 - Week 7 Recap, See the Scores!
Another week of dancing just happened on Dancing With the Stars and we have the full leaderboard for you to check out right here!
There are 10 couples left on the competition series and they all dressed up as famous movie villains for a Halloween-themed episode.
Some of the villains represented included Dracula, Maleficent, Norman Bates, Hannibal Lecter, Cruella de Vil, and more.
This week found one celebrity receiving the first perfect score of the season by earning 10s from all three judges. While Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba have both handed out 10s in previous weeks, this was the first time that Bruno Tonioli gave out a 10 this season.
Click inside to check out the full recap of scores…
See the scores recap below:
- Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson – 30 out of 30
- Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart – 27 out of 30
- Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten – 27 out of 30
- Nelly and Daniella Karagach – 27 out of 30
- Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko – 26 out of 30
- AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke – 26 out of 30
- Justina Machado and Sasha Farber – 26 out of 30
- Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong – 25 out of 30
- Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev – 24 out of 30
- Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy – 22 out of 30