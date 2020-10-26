Diplo Clarifies That He Doesn't Actually Live with 19-Year-Old Quenlin Blackwell

Fans were shocked to learn this week that 19-year-old TikTok artist Quenlin Blackwell is living with 41-year-old entertainer Diplo.

When asked why they live together, she responded, “I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors.”

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist,” Quenlin added. “I’ve been living here over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

Well, now Diplo is responding amid backlash that he would be living with a teenager.

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us. — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

As a landlord I don't really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don't poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020

Because it has zeo context now and my girlfriend at the time was 20 and we broke up. https://t.co/LExiTGSipV — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) October 26, 2020