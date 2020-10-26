Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 12:59 pm

Diplo Clarifies That He Doesn't Actually Live with 19-Year-Old Quenlin Blackwell

Fans were shocked to learn this week that 19-year-old TikTok artist Quenlin Blackwell is living with 41-year-old entertainer Diplo.

When asked why they live together, she responded, “I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors.”

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist,” Quenlin added. “I’ve been living here over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

Well, now Diplo is responding amid backlash that he would be living with a teenager.

