DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Might Not Perform Tonight After Suffering Head Injury

Cheryl Burke may or may not be dancing tonight on Dancing With The Stars.

People reports that the 36-year-old pro dancer, who is paired with Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, suffered a head injury during rehearsals over the weekend.

In a clip from their rehearsal, it looks like Cheryl lost her footing and it caused her head to slam against the ballroom floor.

“Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well,” AJ shared in the short video. “It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor.”

The site reports that a medic was called and examined her on scene.

While Cheryl was advised to take the rest of the day off, it is still unknown if the pro will be well enough to perform during tonight’s show.

Cheryl and AJ are set to perform a tango set to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra.

If you missed it, you can see which couple was eliminated from the competition last week…