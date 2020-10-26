Emilia Clarke Bundles Up During a Chilly Fall Day in London

Emilia Clarke look so chic for the fall weather while stepping out on Monday (October 26) in London, England.

The 34-year-old actress, who celebrated her birthday over the weekend, bundled up for the chilly weather in a Jil Sander coat, which retails for $1,580. You can get the same coat right now at Farfetch.com.

Emilia celebrated her 34th birthday last Friday and she did something pretty crazy – she jumped out of a plane!

Another star celebrated his birthday on the same exact day and when he found out that it was also Emilia‘s birthday, he decided that she should celebrate on a different day and he gave her a specific date to do it.

