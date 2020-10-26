Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 5:45 pm

Emma Stone Will Join The 'Superbad' Watch Party Reunion This Week!

Emma Stone will be joining the Superbad reunion!

The 31-year-old actress, who played Jules in the film, will reunite with Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera for the one-time event in which the cast will be having a watch party of the iconic 2007 film.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow will also join in on the celebration, which is in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

You can also join in on the watch party, happening on Tuesday, October 27 at 9/8c, with a donation of any amount. Sign up here!

