Here's the Reason Why Kate Beckinsale & Goody Grace Split

Kate Beckinsale and her quarantine beau Goody Grace broke up and we’re now learning more about what happened between them.

“It’s not a big deal for Kate,” a source said about Kate, 47, and Goody, 23. “It was great for Kate to have him around during the lockdown.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

The source added that the reason why they broke up is because Goody “is young and has other priorities than her,” but Kate “totally gets it.”

The last photos of Kate and Goody that we have together are from back in August. Be sure to find out when they were first linked together!

Kate recently dealt with a troll telling her she needs a man and she had something to say about that.