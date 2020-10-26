Jamie Foxx Mourns the Death of His Sister, Who Just Died at 36

Jamie Foxx is mourning the tragic death of his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who has passed away at the young age of 36.

DeOndra was the global ambassador of the Down Syndrome Foundation and was even the first recipient of the foundation’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light,” Jamie wrote on his Instagram account.

He added, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.”

Jamie continued, “tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me.

“I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔,” he concluded.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Jamie and his loved ones during this difficult time.