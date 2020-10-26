Javicia Leslie as Batwoman - First Look Photos!

The first official photos of Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman, aka Ryan Wilder, are finally here!

If you don’t know, Javicia is taking over the role from Ruby Rose, who left the role unexpectedly a few months ago. Find out why Ruby ultimately decided to exit the series.

Javicia said of collaborating with executive producer Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani, “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment! It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Notable changes to the costume include a new cowl featuring natural, curly hair with red streaks, red gauntlets over the forearms, and shorter boots, as well as a redesign with new materials, featuring laser etching to create more visual depth and a stronger silhouette.

Check out the photos…