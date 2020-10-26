Jennifer Garner's Newest Photo Had Fans Thinking She Was Announcing a Pregnancy, But She's Not Pregnant!

Jennifer Garner posted a photo that had dozens and dozens of fans thinking she was announcing a pregnancy!

However, the 48-year-old actress quickly shut down all of those rumors.

The photo features Jennifer holding a big pumpkin, covering her body. The big pumpkin features a smaller pumpkin within, making it appear as if there could be a baby on board.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂,” one fan wrote in a comment on the pic. This comment received thousands of likes and comments reiterating this stance. Some people genuinely thought it was indeed a pregnancy announcement!

Check out Jennifer Garner’s response to the pregnancy rumors in the gallery of this post…