Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 9:50 am

Jennifer Garner's Newest Photo Had Fans Thinking She Was Announcing a Pregnancy, But She's Not Pregnant!

Jennifer Garner's Newest Photo Had Fans Thinking She Was Announcing a Pregnancy, But She's Not Pregnant!

Jennifer Garner posted a photo that had dozens and dozens of fans thinking she was announcing a pregnancy!

However, the 48-year-old actress quickly shut down all of those rumors.

The photo features Jennifer holding a big pumpkin, covering her body. The big pumpkin features a smaller pumpkin within, making it appear as if there could be a baby on board.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second 😭😂,” one fan wrote in a comment on the pic. This comment received thousands of likes and comments reiterating this stance. Some people genuinely thought it was indeed a pregnancy announcement!

Check out Jennifer Garner’s response to the pregnancy rumors in the gallery of this post…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner is not pregnant 01
jennifer garner is not pregnant 02
jennifer garner is not pregnant 03

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr