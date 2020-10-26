Jennifer Lawrence Looks Comfy in Her Casual Outfit While Stepping Out for Lunch!

Jennifer Lawrence chats on the phone while stepping out to meet up with a friend for lunch on Monday (October 26) in New York City.

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cute and casual in her fall outfit, which included a cardigan, a yellow t-shirt, polka dot pants, a cheetah-print face mask, and Converse sneakers.

Jennifer gave an interview last week that has created many headlines!

She opened up about the time she confronted CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper over something that he once said about her, she revealed what her husband thinks of her friends’ weekly sleepovers in their bed, and she talked about the one regret she had while planing her wedding last year.

