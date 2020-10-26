Jordyn Woods Trolls Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods appears to be trolling her Tristan Thompson cheating scandal,

If you don’t know, in early 2019, Jordyn was accused of hooking up with Tristan while he was still with Khloe Kardashian. She gave an interview on Red Table Talk (and was accused of lying about the details.)

During Red Table Talk, Jordyn said, “I’m no home-wrecker. I never was trying to steal someone’s man. I don’t need your situation.”

Well, it looks like Jordyn has officially made face masks with her now famous phrase, “I don’t need your situation” on the front. You can see the face mask right here if you haven’t already. Face masks are recommended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Jordyn recently spoke out about how her life changed after the scandal.