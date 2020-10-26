Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 10:19 am

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Address His Bulge in This Photo After Lots of Comments Come In!

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Address His Bulge in This Photo After Lots of Comments Come In!

Kelly Ripa posted a compilation of some Halloween costumes on her Instagram account and one of the photos had everyone talking.

The photo shows Kelly‘s hubby Mark Consuelos in a tight cop uniform standing next to his friend, Bruce Bozzi. Fans couldn’t help but notice Mark‘s very tight pants and comments soon poured in.

Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform” one comment read, while another commenter posted, “Your husband stuffed his pants.”

Well, soon, Mark noticed that many of the comments were about his manhood and he took to the comments to write his thoughts. Kelly also chimed in on the tight-pants pic!

Check out what the married couple had to say about his bulge, and see the pic in question…
