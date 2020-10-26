Top Stories
Nev Schulman Earns First Perfect Score on 'DWTS' Season 29 for His Black Swan Dance! (Video)

Nev Schulman Earns First Perfect Score on 'DWTS' Season 29 for His Black Swan Dance! (Video)

Nev Schulman shows off his toned body while going shirtless for his latest dance on Dancing With the Stars!

The 36-year-old Catfish star and his partner Jenna Johnson did a Black Swan dance during the Halloween-themed episode of the show, which was taped live on Monday night (October 26) in Los Angeles.

Nev achieved an important first during the show – he got the first perfect score of 30 points for the season. All three judges gave him a 10 for the incredible performance!

The theme of the episode was Villains Night and they performed a dance right out of the movie Black Swan, inspired by the ballet Swan Lake.

Make sure to check out the full leaderboard to see what each contestant earned and find out which celeb was sent home at the end of the night.

