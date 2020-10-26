Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 12:43 am

Orlando Bloom Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics for Katy Perry's Birthday!

Orlando Bloom Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics for Katy Perry's Birthday!

Orlando Bloom is giving a glimpse into his romance with Katy Perry!

The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) to share a bunch of selfies with the singer in honor of her 36th birthday.

In one selfie, Orlando and Katy smile while posing with the pyramids in Egypt in the background. In two of the pics, Katy can be seen sporting black hair, back from the beginning of their relationship.

“Happy Birthday my love 🎂🎈❤️oh the places we’ll go…” Orlando wrote along with the photos from their travels over the years.

Katy and Orlando first started dating back in January 2016. They split over a year later before getting back together again. They announced they were engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy, back on August 26, 2020.

Find out the incredible gift Orlando surprised Katy with for her birthday!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @orlandobloom
Posted to: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr