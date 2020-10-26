Oscar Isaac To Reunite With Marvel For 'Moon Knight' Series on Disney+

Oscar Isaac is currently in talks to star as the title character in Disney+’s Moon Knight series.

According to Variety, the 41-year-old actor would star as Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, who is a mercenary that has numerous alter egos as he fights crime when he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

Jeremy Slater will develop and lead the writing team on the series for the network.

Moon Knight is the most recent series to come from the Marvel block, following WandaVision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as She-Hulk with Tatiana Maslany in the title role and Ms. Marvel, which will star Iman Vellani.

Although, Tatiana has denied she’s involved in She-Hulk.

