Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski Accentuates Her Baby Bump in a Sheer Cut-Out Dress

Emily Ratajkowski puts her baby bump on display in a form-fitting dress while stepping out on Monday (October 26) in New York City.

Just hours before the photos were taken, the 29-year-old model and actress announced that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child together.

Emily wore a sheer black dress with cut-outs while making her first appearance in public since revealing the happy news.

While talking about her child’s gender, Emily said, “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

