Mon, 26 October 2020 at 4:47 pm

Pregnant Sadie Robertson Reveals She's Recovering From Coronavirus: 'These Symptoms Are Wild'

Sadie Robertson is opening up about her experience having coronavirus.

The 23-year-old public speaker, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, revealed she tested positive for the virus, along with her mother, Korie, and sister, Bella.

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick,” Sadie shared in an Instagram post, with a throwback pic from her hospital stay.

She continued, “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well.”

Sadie did assure fans that she’s “no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and I have just about fully recovered.”

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways,” she says. “I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.”

Sadie revealed her pregnancy, which was a surprise, earlier this month with a cute announcement. See it here…
Photos: Getty
