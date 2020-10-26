Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 1:16 am

Rami Malek Stays Safe in Face Mask While Out & About in WeHo

Rami Malek staying safe while out in WeHo!

The 39-year-old Oscar-winning actor chatted on the phone while making his way out of The London Hotel on Friday afternoon (October 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Rami stepped out in a bright blue sweatshirt paired with a red face mask as he was spotted getting into his ride and heading out for the day.

Over the past several months, Rami has been laying low amid the ongoing health pandemic. Back in August, Rami and girlfriend Lucy Boynton met up with one of their Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars while out for the night in London.

It was recently announced that the release of Rami‘s upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die has been pushed back yet again because of the pandemic. Find out its new scheduled release date here.

FYI: Rami Malek is wearing a Prada sweatshirt.
