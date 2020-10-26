Ricky Martin Admits Seeing Latinx People Voting For Donald Trump is 'Really Scary'

Ricky Martin is sharing his thoughts on the upcoming election and opening up about why he won’t be casting his vote for Donald Trump.

“I am a Latino, gay [and] married to an Arab living in Trump’s America. We check all the boxes,” the 48-year-old singer shared with Variety about why this election matters and affects him personally.

Ricky added that it’s disheartening to see Latinx people supporting Trump, calling it “really scary” and “super sad.”

“I think there is a lot of Hispanics who will vote him out. Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it’s scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we’re doing what’s right, the right way and we’ll see what happens in November,” he said. “I’m very optimistic.”

Ricky also spoke about his support for Joe Biden, saying that he is the “only option we have and he is great and he has been in politics all his life.”

“This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation.”

Ricky just recently introduced Joe during a Hispanic heritage event held in Florida last month.

If you missed it, earlier in the summer Ricky opened up about how he’s putting on a brave face for his kids during the pandemic.