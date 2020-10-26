Top Stories
Mon, 26 October 2020 at 2:49 pm

Ryan Phillippe Throws Some Shade at Ellen DeGeneres

It appears as if Ryan Phillippe is taking a jab at Ellen DeGeneres!

The 46-year-old actor posted a selfie during a workout over the weekend and fans are talking about this burn!

He stopped in front of a mural for Ellen‘s show and captioned the photo, “And remember to be kind…. Wait.” The photo was posted on Saturday and has since disappeared from his Story, but a fan captured the image and it is embedded here. “Be Kind” has been Ellen‘s iconic catchphrase for years.

Ryan is not the only celebrity to call out Ellen DeGeneres after rumors about her on-set behavior and workplace toxicity at her show ran rampant over the summer. See which other celebrities have publicly called out Ellen‘s behavior.
