Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Maria Bakalova's Oscars Buzz for 'Borat 2'

Maria Bakalova was introduced to the world with her role as Tutar, the daughter of Borat, in the new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and now she’s getting Oscars buzz!

Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the title character in the new movie, is commenting on the possibility of Maria getting an Oscar nomination and how she’s such a special actress.

“She’s an incredible actor,” Sacha said (via IndieWire). “We interviewed 600 young women from all around the world and she’s hilarious. She is one of the most courageous actors in history. If she doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar then that’s a travesty.”

He added, “She’s hilarious and has the capacity to deliver a scene and make you cry. That’s what finally got her the part. When we did the breakup scene in the movie, I had to stop it because I felt myself getting quite emotional. She’s one of a kind. Imagine coming to America for the first time and you’re playing a role with real people in some terrifying situations. She got through it all. She’s a revelation.”

