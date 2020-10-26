Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Mon, 26 October 2020 at 8:03 pm

Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Maria Bakalova's Oscars Buzz for 'Borat 2'

Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Maria Bakalova's Oscars Buzz for 'Borat 2'

Maria Bakalova was introduced to the world with her role as Tutar, the daughter of Borat, in the new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and now she’s getting Oscars buzz!

Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the title character in the new movie, is commenting on the possibility of Maria getting an Oscar nomination and how she’s such a special actress.

“She’s an incredible actor,” Sacha said (via IndieWire). “We interviewed 600 young women from all around the world and she’s hilarious. She is one of the most courageous actors in history. If she doesn’t get nominated for an Oscar then that’s a travesty.”

He added, “She’s hilarious and has the capacity to deliver a scene and make you cry. That’s what finally got her the part. When we did the breakup scene in the movie, I had to stop it because I felt myself getting quite emotional. She’s one of a kind. Imagine coming to America for the first time and you’re playing a role with real people in some terrifying situations. She got through it all. She’s a revelation.”

Learn more details about Maria and her career so far!
Just Jared on Facebook
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 01
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 02
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 03
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 04
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 05
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 06
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 07
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 08
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 09
who plays borats daughter meet maria bakalova 10

Photos: Amazon Prime Video
Posted to: Borat, Maria Bakalova, Sacha Baron Cohen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr