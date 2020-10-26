Sam Smith Wants to Start a Family By the Age of 35

Sam Smith is opening up about their hopes of starting a family within the next seven years.

The 28-year-old singer said in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that they want to have kids by the age of 35.

“I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy,” Sam said. “I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition. I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Sam also talked about finding love.

“I’m going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London,” Sam said. “I’ve been searching all over the place. Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

Sam recently opened up about being kicked off of a dating app.