Mon, 26 October 2020 at 8:44 am

Sasha Obama Is Trending on Twitter Because of This Video!

Sasha Obama is going viral on Twitter after lip syncing to a City Girls song on TikTok that has since received a lot of attention.

In the clip, the 19-year-old former First Daughter and a pal can be seen perfectly lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls.

Rapper JT, who raps the verse both Sasha and her friend are dancing and singing to, actually saw the video on Twitter and reposted it with the heart eye emoji!

Fans quickly noticed that the video featured Sasha Obama and her name trended shortly after! We embedded the video below and you can watch here.

