Selena Quintanilla's Rise to Fame Is Highlighted in Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' Trailer

Christian Serratos waves to fans outside the window as she embodies Selena Quintanilla in Netflix’s upcoming series about the Tejano star.

Here’s the official summary for the new show: Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice.

Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time — and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together.

Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López also star in the show.

Part One of Selena: The Series will premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2020.

Check out the full trailer below now:

Earlier this year, MAC Cosmetics released a Selena inspired beauty collection. See it here!