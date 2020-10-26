'Superbad' Cast to Reunite for Wisconsin Democratic Party Benefit

The cast of Superbad is reuniting!

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has announced that they will be hosting a Superbad: Cast Reunion & Watch Party on Tuesday, October 27th for a benefit event.

Participants include cast members Jonah Hill (Seth), Michael Cera (Evan), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Fogell aka McLovin), Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels), Bill Hader (Officer Slater), and Martha MacIssac (Becca) along with screenplay writer Evan Goldberg, director Greg Mottola, and producer Judd Apatow.

“We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler in a statement. “With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong.”

