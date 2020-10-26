Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Mon, 26 October 2020 at 8:59 pm

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Will Submit All Actors Into the Same Category at 2021 Oscars

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Will Submit All Actors Into the Same Category at 2021 Oscars

The entire cast of the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be competing in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars next year.

The movie, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, features 12 actors billed above the title and it’s definitely an ensemble piece. Many expected that Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne would be campaigned as lead actors while the rest of the cast would be in the supporting category.

Now, it’s been confirmed by THR that all actors will be campaigned in the supporting category. Another time that this has happened recently was with the movie Spotlight, which went on to win Best Picture.

The cast of the film includes, in alphabetical order, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Caroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

Many believe that the actors with the best chance at landing a nomination are Abdul-Mateen II, Cohen, and former winner Rylance.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

Just Jared on Facebook
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 01
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 02
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 03
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 04
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 05
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 06
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 07
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 08
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 09
trial of the chicago 7 all actors supporting 10

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: 2021 Oscars, Alex Sharp, Danny Flaherty, Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, Jeremy Strong, John Caroll Lynch, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Mark Rylance, Michael Keaton, Noah Robbins, Oscars, Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr