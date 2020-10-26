'The Trial of the Chicago 7' Will Submit All Actors Into the Same Category at 2021 Oscars

The entire cast of the movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be competing in the Best Supporting Actor category at the Oscars next year.

The movie, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, features 12 actors billed above the title and it’s definitely an ensemble piece. Many expected that Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne would be campaigned as lead actors while the rest of the cast would be in the supporting category.

Now, it’s been confirmed by THR that all actors will be campaigned in the supporting category. Another time that this has happened recently was with the movie Spotlight, which went on to win Best Picture.

The cast of the film includes, in alphabetical order, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Danny Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Caroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

Many believe that the actors with the best chance at landing a nomination are Abdul-Mateen II, Cohen, and former winner Rylance.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is now streaming on Netflix.