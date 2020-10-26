TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell, 19, Defends Living with Diplo, 41, Amid Concerns from Fans

Quenlin Blackwell is defending her decision to live with Diplo.

Earlier this week, the 19-year-old TikTok star shocked fans when she revealed that she was currently living with the 41-year-old DJ.

“I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavors,” Quenlin said smiling.

When asked why they lived together, Diplo said it’s because he has “no other friends.”

Shortly after making the reveal, fans started voicing their concerns about the living arrangements, seeing that there is a 22-year age difference between them.

Quenlin then took to her Twitter on Sunday night (October 26) to address the situation.

“I’m an adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist,” Quenlin started. “I’ve been living here over a year…I’d rather break both of my legs and before forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke. He’s barley [sic] in LA bc he’s so busy.”

“Diplo has given me the opportunity and security to create. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net,” Quenlin continued. “Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in La. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad..nothing more.”

