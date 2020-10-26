Tom Holland Confirms 'Spider-Man 3' Is Starting To Film in Atlanta

Tom Holland just confirmed that filming on Spider-Man 3 is about to start up.

The 24-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share with fans that he is back on US soil in Atlanta and will be kicking off filming on the new movie soon.

Tom also revealed to fans that he has the entire script on an iPad that he received shortly after arriving.

“Hey, so, I just got home and I’m in Atlanta. I’ve just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script,” Tom said.

“And that script is Spider-Man 3, so I’m about to find out what I’m going to be doing for the next five months,” he continued. “I’m not going to tell you anything about it, because I’ve learned my lesson.”

Just a month ago, there were big rumors that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be joining the film in some capacity. After they took over the internet, the studio had to issue a statement about the possibility of the former Spider-Man portrayers being included in the new film.

Here’s what they said…