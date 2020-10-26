Wendy Williams Seems to Address Fan Concern Over Her Behavior

Wendy Williams appears to be addressing fan concern over her behavior recently.

If you don’t know, on her show on Friday (October 23), the talk show host appeared to trail off, lose focus and stutter repeatedly through her dialogue during “Hot Topics.” You can watch the video embedded in this post.

On Monday (October 26), Wendy appeared to address some fan concerns.

“I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do,” she said. “You know, I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but it’s, you know, even after all of these years, it’s still work. You know, an effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you.”

She also added that she is “not a perfectionist.”

“But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I…I love entertaining you, you know?” she continued. “It’s not easy. It is not easy. You’re a tough crowd.”

Wendy‘s former DJ is also speaking out about her behavior.

Wendy also sparked some concern over how she pronounced “Coronavirus.”