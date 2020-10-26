Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020? Spoilers for Week 7 Elimination!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars!

Another celeb has been eliminated from the competition during the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars.

It was a Halloween-themed night on the reality show and all of the stars played famous movie villains.

Most of the stars earned some of their highest scores of the season this week and one star even earned a perfect 30, the first of the season.

The votes from audiences at home and the judges scores were combined to reveal the bottom two and then the judges saved one of the couples from elimination.

The bottom two this week were The Real host Jeannie Mai and Cheer coach Monica Aldama.

The couple sent home was…

MONICA ALDAMA & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY

The judges vote 2-1 to save Jeannie.