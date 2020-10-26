Zac Efron's Pal Reveals Details of His Romance with Vanessa Valladares Amid Rumors About Their Relationship!

Zac Efron‘s pal is spilling some details on his birthday party and his relationship withg girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. By the way, there’s a big rumor floating around that they could have gotten engaged, but nothing has been confirmed!

“She’s lovely. [He] couldn’t get a lovelier, more sweet girl,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands said of Vanessa. “He absolutely loves Australia. Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

Vanessa also threw Zac a surprise party recently and Kyle spilled some details.

“I’m not going to go through every single person [at the party],” he said, “but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd.”

“She knew everything,” he said of Vanessa planning the event. “She put the whole thing together. She’s a sweetheart.”

The party was apparently “lovely,” “really nice” and “totally chill.”

Chris and Liam Hemsworth‘s dad Craig Hemsworth, former tennis pro Pat Rafter, a member of the rock band INXS, and The Voice Australia host Renée Bargh were all reportedly in attendance.

If you’re curious, the rumor that they’re engaged came from a Women’s Day report that said, “He gave [a ring] to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

