Zendaya Arrives in Atlanta to Get to Work on 'Spider-Man 3'

Zendaya steps off a private plane with her entourage while arriving in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday afternoon (October 26).

The 24-year-old Emmy-winning actress is in town to get to work on her third Spider-Man movie, which does not yet have an official title.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and will also star Tom Holland as the title character, along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It was recently confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro, a villain he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

There have been rumors that two very exciting actors might be involved in the upcoming project, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

The movie is expected to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021, but release dates continue to change amid the pandemic.