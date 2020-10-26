Top Stories
Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmed to Supreme Court; Democratic Politicians React to This 'Dark Day'

Mon, 26 October 2020 at 11:55 pm

Zendaya Arrives in Atlanta to Get to Work on 'Spider-Man 3'

Zendaya Arrives in Atlanta to Get to Work on 'Spider-Man 3'

Zendaya steps off a private plane with her entourage while arriving in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday afternoon (October 26).

The 24-year-old Emmy-winning actress is in town to get to work on her third Spider-Man movie, which does not yet have an official title.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and will also star Tom Holland as the title character, along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. It was recently confirmed that Jamie Foxx will be returning as Electro, a villain he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

There have been rumors that two very exciting actors might be involved in the upcoming project, but these reports have not yet been confirmed.

The movie is expected to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021, but release dates continue to change amid the pandemic.

Just Jared on Facebook
zendaya arrives in atlanta 01
zendaya arrives in atlanta 02
zendaya arrives in atlanta 03
zendaya arrives in atlanta 04
zendaya arrives in atlanta 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Spider Man, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • Mike Tyson is making his EDM debut - listen to his self-titled song now! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale actress talks leaving the show - Just Jared Jr
  • Scheana Shay says her friendship with Stassi Schroeder is over - TooFab
  • See who Shawn Mendes was spotted hanging out with in L.A. - Just Jared Jr