Addison Rae Addresses the Big Mistake She Made While Presenting at the Billboard Music Awards

Addison Rae is opening up about the big mistake she made while presenting at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

The 20-year-old TikTok star and budding actress made her very first appearance at an awards show while presenting the award for the Billboard Chart Achievement to Harry Styles.

The big mistake Addison made was… she didn’t open the envelope before announcing the winner. So, she clearly knew who the winner was in advance.

“It was a little stressful because I had an outfit change, and then once I did that I went on stage and then right before, you have to read off of the thing, you know? And there was like, words there, so it like, I guess it made me question what I was already reading from the paper, so [...] I was just overthinking the lines when I was reading them, and then it just was like throwing me off like I was like, ‘oh gosh I don’t even know where I am right now,’ and then also there’s like no one in this big theater, so it’s like scary-looking ‘cause there’s no one in it but you’re like talking, and you know the camera’s on you and rolling live,” Addison said on the latest episode of her podcast, Mama Knows Best.

Addison continued, “Then on the prompter it didn’t say like, ‘open envelope,’ it just said, ‘And the award goes to, dot dot dot dot,’ and then it says ‘announce winner’ in like parentheses so I just like announced, like I just said it and I didn’t even think twice about opening the envelope which is obviously the whole point. [...] I just wasn’t thinking about it ‘cause I was reading it ‘cause I was nervous.’”

Watch the moment below!

Last week, Addison was spotted with a very famous celeb, who wasn’t Kourtney Kardashian for once!