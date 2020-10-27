Alicia Von Rittberg Will Play Young Elizabeth I in Starz' 'Becoming Elizabeth'!

Alicia von Rittberg is taking on a big role.

The 26-year-old actress is set to star as young Queen Elizabeth I in Becoming Elizabeth, Starz’s eight-episode drama series, Deadline reported Tuesday (October 27).

The series was created by playwright Anya Reiss. Here’s a plot summary: “Becoming Elizabeth centers on young Elizabeth Tudor (Rittberg), an orphaned teenager who becomes embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court on her journey to secure the crown. Elizabeth was the daughter of Henry VIII and his second wife Anne Boleyn, who was executed when Elizabeth just two years old. Despite the marriage being annulled and Elizabeth declared illegitimate, after a long journey filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threatened to bring forth her demise, Elizabeth ultimately ascended to the throne and ruled for 45 years.”

Alicia previously starred in Fury, Und alle haben geschwiegen and Lotte am Bauhaus as well as TV series Genius: Einstein and Charité.

