Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Visit Nights of the Jack Halloween Experience!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are having some Halloween fun.

The couple visited the Nights of the Jack Halloween Jack O’Lantern Experience on Monday night (October 26) at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif.

The experience is a family-friendly interactive drive-thru production, which includes installations made entirely out of carved pumpkins. It has been reimagined this year as a contactless, drive-thru experience, that will run from October 1 to November 1.

Previous visitors to the “Nights of the Jack” celebration include Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

The duo were also seen grabbing a late dinner with family on the same night at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood, Calif. G-Eazy seemed in great spirits, tipping a glass to photographers during the meal. Later in the night, Ashley was spotted giving her family a hug goodbye.

Ashley and G-Eazy were also spotted stepping out together earlier in the month. See the pics!