'Assassin's Creed' Live-Action Series in the Works at Netflix

Assassin’s Creed is getting a live-action series!

A series based on the best-selling video game franchise is in development at Netflix, Variety reported Tuesday (October 27).

The series is part of a deal between the streamer and video game company Ubisoft, which will also include an animated and anime series. A showrunner has not yet been set for the first series.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe,” said Ubisoft’s Jason Altman.

The video game first debuted in 2007, and over 155 million copies of the various installments in the franchise have been sold to date. A film adaptation featuring Michael Fassbender was also released in 2016.

Here’s a summary of the game: “The open world games explore the war between the rival secret orders of the Assassins and the Templars as they use advanced machines to access the genetic memories of Assassins in different periods of the past to track down powerful artifacts called Pieces of Eden.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy,” said Netflix’s Peter Friedlander.

