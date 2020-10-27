Bette Midler Confirms That the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Is Returning for Sequel!

The Hocus Pocus cast is coming back!

Bette Midler confirmed in an interview with FOX 5 that she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all return for the forthcoming sequel to the 1993 cult classic.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes. I’m game, I’m totally game,” Bette said.

Plans for a sequel to the popular 1993 film were announced last year just before Halloween, and the director was already revealed.

The three are also returning for a reunion special, as part of a virtual Halloween fundraising event known as Hulaween, benefiting the New York Restoration Project.

The In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover special event is set to take place on Friday (October 30). Fans can buy tickets to the virtual event here!