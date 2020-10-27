Top Stories
Here's What Lily James Said When Asked About Chris Evans

Tue, 27 October 2020

Bette Midler Confirms That the 'Hocus Pocus' Cast Is Returning for Sequel!

The Hocus Pocus cast is coming back!

Bette Midler confirmed in an interview with FOX 5 that she, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will all return for the forthcoming sequel to the 1993 cult classic.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes. I’m game, I’m totally game,” Bette said.

Plans for a sequel to the popular 1993 film were announced last year just before Halloween, and the director was already revealed.

The three are also returning for a reunion special, as part of a virtual Halloween fundraising event known as Hulaween, benefiting the New York Restoration Project.

The In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover special event is set to take place on Friday (October 30). Fans can buy tickets to the virtual event here!
