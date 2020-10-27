Colin Kaepernick Netflix Series Casts Its Young Colin - Find Out Who Is Playing the Role!

Colin Kaepernick‘s Netflix series has found its young Colin!

The 32-year-old football player’s teenage self will be played by 17-year-old The Get Down actor Jaden Michael, the project announced Tuesday (October 27).

The upcoming Netflix series is based on the quarterback’s early upbringing, and is co-created by Ava DuVernay. The 6-episode limited series will be called Colin In Black & White.

Jaden, who also appeared in Wonderstruck and Vampires Vs. the Bronx, will play the role of Kap in his high school days in Turlock, Calif. and will focus on the story of the athlete growing up as a black man in an adopted white family, and how “his life shaped him to become one of the most important activists of our time, as well as an NFL quarterback,” via TMZ.

“I never thought I would be casting a young me in a show about my life. I can’t wait for the world to see @ItsJadenMichael be an all-star on @netflix,” Colin tweeted.

