Demi Lovato to Host People's Choice Awards 2020!

Demi Lovato is officially hosting the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, and we found out via a Twitter convo!

The five-time PCAs winner will take the stage for her duties live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 15 at 9pm ET.

“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 ‘E! People’s Choice Awards,’” Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.

Check out the convo between Demi Lovato and E! News that revealed the big scoop…