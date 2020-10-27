Drake Is Getting Roasted for Putting Raisins In His Mac & Cheese

Drake had his 34th birthday party this past weekend and several of the partygoers shared a photo of the food menu on social media.

Well, fans quickly began noticing what Drake was serving at his party and one item stuck out to many. The macaroni and cheese being served at the party contained sun-dried tomatoes, capers, raisins and parsley.

Fans quickly began tweeting about the odd recipe with tweets like, “Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich,” and “Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu.”

