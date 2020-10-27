Dwayne Johnson Reveals What His Blood Tastes Like After an Injury at the Gym

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had an incident in the gym and it left him bloody.

The 48-year-old actor showed his 201 million followers on Instagram how he was left with a bloody face and how he decided to taste his blood.

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains ⛓ for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches 😂🧵,” Dwayne said.

He added, “Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce🩸🤣😈💪🏾 Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

Dwayne‘s big milestone on Instagram was reached just a couple weeks ago.