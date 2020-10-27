Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Baby Bump in No Clothes Selfie, Reveals How Far Along She Is!

Emily Ratajkowski is baring it all and showing off her growing baby bump in a series of selfies on her social media.

The 29-year-old model and actress posted two no clothes selfies to her Instagram just one day after announcing that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child.

In the caption of the photos, Emily wrote, “20 weeks 🤍 getting to know my new body,” revealing that she’s 20 weeks! Usually, a pregnancy lasts around 40 weeks so she’s about half way along!

Back in August, Emily was in a bikini on the beach and you can not tell she is pregnant at all!

Check out the photos that Emily Ratajkowski posted…