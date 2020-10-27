Top Stories
Tue, 27 October 2020 at 5:59 pm

Gaten Matarazzo Teams Up With Happy Socks For New Holiday Campaign!

Gaten Matarazzo is starring in the Happy Socks holiday campaign!

The 18-year-old Stranger Things actor not only fronts the campaign, but he actually helped design new prints and a 3-pack gift box.

“I had the best time-travelling with @happysocks to capture their Holiday campaign… and guess what? I ALSO designed a gift box with 3 different sock styles in it. Wanna wear my pets on your feet this Christmas? 🐈,” Gaten wrote on Instagram.

The “No Time Like The Present” holiday campaign is set in the 1480’s, 1970’s and 1990’s, and Gaten stars as a variety of unexpected things.. a knight, goth and teenager-next door, who gets to reconnect with his giddy self during the holidays.

The new holiday collection features designs inspired by the campaign that are decorated with glossy bubble gum-like baubles and Gaten’s pets, sprinkled with traditional seasonal elements. He also curated a 3-pack gift box!

In the campaign video, he unwraps a time machine disguised as a Happy Socks gift box, turns the dial to 2020 and disappears.

Head to HappySocks.com to get your holiday socks now!


Happy Socks x Gaten Matarazzo | No Time Like the Present (1970)

Credit: Menelik Puryear; Photos: Happy Socks
