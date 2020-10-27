Get to Know David Ajala, the New Star of 'Star Trek: Discovery,' with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

David Ajala is the new star of the CBS All Access series Star Trek: Discovery and we caught up with the actor to learn more about him!

The 34-year-old British actor, best known for his work on the shows Nightflyers and Falling Water, plays Cleveland “Book” Booker on the third season of the series.

David‘s casting was announced over a year ago, so we’ve been waiting a long time for his debut! Smart and capable, Book is described as having “a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.”

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery is now airing on the streaming service CBS All Access with new episodes added each Thursday.

Check out 10 Fun Facts below:

I have 5 siblings. 3 older brothers, a younger brother and a younger sister. My maths teacher encouraged me to try acting to channel my ‘extra energy’, he also said I’d be popular amongst the girls. On a good day I can knock out a few somersaults. I used to be a street dancer who competed professionally. On holiday I stepped on a sea urchin and made my son urinate on my foot…despite popular belief, urine is not an effective disinfectant for a sea urchin sting.

A friend of mine specifically spoke my Star Trek character name ‘BOOKER’ into existence a few years before I even joined the franchise. The power of the tongue. If I wasn’t an actor I’d be a musician. Music and drums are my second love. I had never watched an episode of Star Trek until I worked with Patrick Stewart in 2008 who spoke so fondly about the franchise…this led me to join the Trekky Bus! I learnt how to swim watching YouTube videos. I’m a big fan of the original Pokemon. BONUS FACT 1: Coming to America is one of my favorite movies. BONUS FACT 2: Whilst shooting Jupiter Ascending with Channing Tatum we had a spontaneous dance battle…and I survived.

