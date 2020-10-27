Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged, five years after they started dating!

They announced the news on her Instagram account with a photo of Gwen holding up her ring on her ring finger with the caption, “@blakeshelton yes please!” Blake posted the same photo with the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

If you don’t know, we got official confirmation that Blake, 44, and Gwen, 51, were together back in November of 2015.

People have mistakenly thought Gwen and Blake are already husband and wife for a while now and she reacted to having lots of fans refer to Blake as her “husband” recently.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news! We can’t wait to find out their wedding plans!